LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office has arrested a Eunice man for allegedly setting fire to a vehicle that spread to an occupied mobile home.

Jeremie Brown, 45, has been booked into the Livingston Parish Jail on one count each of Aggravated Arson, Felony Stalking, and Improper Communication.

Officials say they responded to a report of a fire in Denham Spring on May 27th. When firefighters arrived, they disovered a vehicle fire had spread to a mobile home with a woman inside. The woman was able to escape safely.

Following an investigation, deputies determined the fire was intentionally set and identified Brown, the ex-boyfriend of the vehicle owner, as a suspect. Deputies learned through the investigation that Brown had been harassing his ex-girlfriend since their relationship ended.

After several days of attempting to locate Brown, he was taken into custody in Eunice with the assistance of the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Attorney General’s Office. Brown was first booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on outstanding, unrelated charges and then transferred to the Livingston Parish Jail.