Eunice man arrested for possession of pornography involving juveniles

EUNICE, La. (KLFY) A Eunice man was arrested Wednesday for possessing and sharing child sexual abuse images.

The suspect, 41-year-old Kevin D. Briscoe of Eunice, Louisiana, shared illicit images of children with investigators that were acting in an undercover capacity, State Police said.

Louisiana State Police and St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at Briscoe’s residence and once inside investigators found that Briscoe, who is a registered sex offender, was in possession of images of child sex abuse.

He was arrested and charged with pornography involving juveniles (second offense) and was booked into the St. Landry Parish Correctional Facility, State Police said.