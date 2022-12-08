EUNICE, La. (KLFY) — A Eunice couple were arrested in separate incidents of child abuse and molestation of their adopted and foster children, police said.

Sheri Leason, 46, and Robert Leason, 41, were arrested Wednesday under two different arrest warrants. Sheri Leason was charged with second degree cruelty to juveniles, specifically their seven-year-old foster son, and Robert Leason was charged with molestation of a juvenile and indecent behavior with juveniles, the alleged victim being their 12-year-old adopted daughter.

Eunice Police said the boy showed signs of abuse at school. When school authorities called Sheri Leason in to investigate, Robert Leason molested the girl at home.

The children, and another foster child, have been removed from the home by authorities, police said.

Both suspects were booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail. Sheri Leason was released on unspecified bail, and Robert Leason remains incarcerated.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Robert Leason