UPDATE 6/25/2023, 3:16 p.m.: Both Emily and Gregory have been terminated from their positions with Estherwood PD. The case has been turned over to Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

It has also been confirmed that Gregory Mire was a sergeant for Estherwood PD.

Emily has been released on bond, Gregory remains in custody at the Acadia Parish Correctional Facility.

ORIGINAL STORY: ESTHERWOOD, La. (KLFY) — The Estherwood Police Captain and her husband were arrested yesterday on multiple charges.

Emily Kay Mire, 46, and her husband, Gregory James Mire, 42, were arrested yesterday by Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office. According to the Village of Estherwood website, Emily is Police Captain, Alderwoman and Mayor Pro-Tem. Gregory may also be associated with the police department.

According to the Acadia Parish jail records, Emily has been charged with misdemeanor False Imprisonment, Cyberstalking and felony Obstruction of Justice – Evidence Tampering. Gregory faces two felony charges of Indecent Behavior with Juveniles and Obstruction of Justice – Evidence Tampering and a misdemeanor charge of Cyberstalking.

If convicted on the Indecent Behavior charge, Gregory would have to register as a sex offender.

This is an ongoing investigation. News 10 will update this story as more information becomes available.