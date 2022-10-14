CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Cass County jail escapee Charles Spraberry was arrested Wednesday morning.

CPSO was contacted by Cass County Sheriff’s and informed that they had tracked a vehicle Spraberry was riding in with a female companion. Caddo deputies spotted Spraberry driving a Cadillac SUV that was taken from an unoccupied residence on Highway 8 between Linden and Red Hill, Texas.

The two were traveling on LA Highway 169 south of Mooringsport just after 8 a.m. and, after a short chase, Caddo deputies made the arrest.

Sprayberry Arrest in CPSO vehicle (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office) Spraberry arrest (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

A multiagency manhunt had been underway since Monday when Spraberry made his escape by stabbing a male guard with a knife he made in prison. He made his way to the intake area located near a front entrance and forced a female guard to let him out of a door leading outside, and fled on foot.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Rangers, Texas Department of Public Safety, United States Marshals, and Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office collaborated to capture Spraberry.

Both were booked into Caddo Correctional Center. Spraberry will remain in custody at CCC until he is extradited to Texas.

In addition to his original charges of sexual assault, assault by strangulation, assault with a deadly weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, and kidnapping, Spraberry is the person of interest in a double homicide investigation in Cass County.

Spraberry is also charged with felony escape, burglary, theft of property, and assault on a public servant. Charges on the female who was traveling with him are pending investigation.