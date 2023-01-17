LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The U.S. Marshal of Northern Alabama sent News 19 the official flyer after information was accidentally released by a law enforcement agency regarding escaped inmate Casey White and wanted corrections officer Vicky White.

U.S. Marshal Martin Keely told News 19 both were last seen on April 29 in Rogersville in a rust-colored 2007 Ford Edge with an unknown Alabama tag. He added they may be armed with an AR-15 rifle and a shotgun.

The car Casey White and Vicky White were last seen in.

“We know she purchased it from a local used car dealer,” said Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton. “That’s been the focus of our investigation, all of our efforts, all weekend long has been to identify that vehicle.”

Singleton said his office started getting leads on the sale Saturday evening or Sunday.

“We got a major break in it, I think it was late Sunday evening,” Singleton continued. “They posted it on social media. It was law enforcement sensitive information, so that word had gotten out prematurely.”

“We were hoping to hold on to that information another day or two, in hopes that we could see the car on the road or whatever. I suspect they’re going to ditch that car, so now we’re back to square one,” Singleton said.

“You know he’s already killed once and he’s facing the death penalty so he has absolutely nothing to lose,” Singleton stated. “If she becomes a liability to him or slows him down, then I think he is very capable of hurting her seriously, even killing her.”

Casey White is 6′ 9″ and weighs about 330 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. Vicky White is 5′ 5″ and weighs about 145 pounds. She has blonde hair, brown eyes and reportedly has a waddling gait.

The earlier flyer giving a vehicle description, potential aliases and weapons in the possession of an escaped inmate and corrections officer on the run was circulated from a law enforcement agency not directly involved in the case.

Singleton told News 19 it was a mistake by a law enforcement agency to release the U.S. Marshal Service flyer which was not ready for the public. He added the early release has hindered their investigation. “Has set us back now practically to square one,” Singleton explained.

Both Casey White and Vicky White are considered dangerous and should not be approached, according to law enforcement officials.

You can view the entire release from the U.S. Marshal’s Office here.

Casey White is charged with capital murder, which means he could face the death penalty under Alabama Law. “So he has nothing to lose,” Singleton said in a press conference. “With his violent past, he is extremely dangerous. I want to emphasize as much as I can…there’s going to be some law enforcement officers somewhere in this country or this state that’s gonna come across this guy. And I can’t emphasize this enough to our brothers and sisters in blue: Don’t take any chances with this guy, he’s dangerous.”

The U.S. Marshals Service has offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Casey White and a $5,000 reward for Vicky White. If you see them you can call the USMS at 1-800-336-0102.