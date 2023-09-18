DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

EROS, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 24, 2022, authorities were dispatched to a residence on Kilpatrick Road in Eros, La. due to a disturbance. Upon arrival, authorities made contact with the suspect’s mother.

According to the victim, her daughter, 42-year-old Hillary E. Williams, arrived at the residence and demanded that the victim give her debit card to Williams. Williams then allegedly snatched her purse which forced the victim to fall to the ground.

Williams then allegedly took the debit card and left the residence in the victim’s vehicle. According to the investigation, Williams immediately went to a convenience store and made a purchase of $500 with her mother’s debit card.

On November 25, 2022, Williams returned to her mother’s home and allegedly pushed her down again before leaving in her mother’s vehicle. The victim yelled at Williams to not take the vehicle again.

On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the residence again due to a disturbance. Upon arrival, authorities made contact with the victims, who were witnesses of Williams allegedly assaulting her mother on November 25, 2022.

According to deputies, the victims advised deputies that they were watching the residence for Williams’ mother while she was gone. While at the home, Williams allegedly arrived at the residence and caused a disturbance by assaulting one of the victims.

Authorities then made contact with Williams and she denied harming the victim. She was arrested and taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center.

Willaims was booked for Simple Battery.