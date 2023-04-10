ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN) — A 31-year-old Enterprise man has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of child pornography possession.

According to Enterprise Police, on April 2, the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce alerted the EPD to an online crime involving child pornography occurring in their jurisdiction, and an Enterprise Police officer on the Taskforce took over the investigation.

After the investigation, on Sunday, April 9, police arrested Sean Bullock and charged him with six counts of possession of child pornography.

Bullock is being held in the Coffee County Jail on a combined $90,000 bond.

It is unknown if additional charges will be brought.

Due to the sensitive nature of the crimes, police will release no further information at this time.