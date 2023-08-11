ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN)— An Enterprise man was arrested in Holmes County after deputies say he stole a car after his wife abandoned him at the beach.

On August 8, Holmes County Sheriff’s Deputies received a notice of a stolen vehicle from Panama City Beach.

According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, deputies soon initiated a traffic stop on a small SUV matching the description of the stolen vehicle, and they made contact with the driver, Michael Tillis of Enterprise.

Deputies say they confirmed the SUV was stolen and Tillis told them his wife left him in PCB after an argument, and he found the vehicle with the engine running and took it to get back home to Enterprise.

The vehicle was returned to its rightful owner, and Tillis was arrested and charged with Grand Theft of a Vehicle in the Third Degree.

