ELYSIAN FIELDS, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – On Sunday afternoon the Elysian Fields ISD released a statement, mourning the loss of one of their students in a shooting in Shreveport on Saturday.

“Our Elysian Fields community is heartbroken at the tragic loss of one of our own. Kip Lewis, a junior student at Elysian Fields High School, passed away Saturday evening.

Kip is the son of Bradley and Lorie Lewis, and brother of EFHS graduates Makenna and Hannah. Bradley serves as a board member on the EFISD Board of Trustees and Lorie has been a longtime second-grade teacher at Elysian Fields Elementary School.

Our hearts are breaking for Kip’s family and his many friends in our community and beyond. EFISD is closed for Presidents Day on Monday but the district will make increased counseling services available from our district, through Region 7 ESC, and our local churches for all students when we return to school on Tuesday.

We ask that you please join us in surrounding the Lewis family with love and prayers as we commit to standing with them through this most difficult time.”

Kip was shot near the Krewe of Gemini Mardi Gras parade route on the 2200 block of Clyde Fant Pkwy in Shreveport around 5:45 p.m. The Caddo Parish Coroner says he died of his wounds at Ochsner LSU Health Hospital less than an hour later.