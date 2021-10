Elton man accused of breaking into home, trying to set it on fire

We invite you to join us for our annual Gala & Auction and help expand our therapy program that will enable more children to receive healing services and move into an empowered future.

We were going to wait, but decided to not put it off any longer!

Registration for the Early Bird Virtual Auction is OPEN!

Go to childrensadvocacy.net. On the pop-up page, click on "Register/Bid Virtual Auction" to direct you to the site. There, you can purchase your Gala and Live Auction tickets AND register for the Early Bird Online Auction that will open for bidding November 8th!!

Be on the look-out for auction item teasers that will be coming soon on our Facebook Event page! And remember, when you support Children's Advocacy Network, you are providing healing services and advocacy to children impacted by child abuse and neglect.We wouldn't be able to serve without your support!