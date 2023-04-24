EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– On April 20, 2023, 42-year-old Wesley Williams was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to three counts of Theft by Receiving. Williams was arrested in October 2021 and charged with Offenses including Fleeing in a Vehicle, Possession of a Firearm by Certain Persons, nine counts of Theft by Receiving, and Several Traffic Offenses.

According to reports, after being unable to run the vehicle’s tags because a license plate cover obscured the digits, the Criminal Apprehension Division investigators attempted to make a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Malibu on Highway 167 South.

While initiating the stop, the officers recognized Williams due to past encounters. According to reports, Williams allegedly fled the traffic stop, and authorities chased after him at speeds over 100 mph south on Highway 167. Williams came to a dead end on Pecan Place Road, abandoned the vehicle, and allegedly fled on foot into a wooded area.

According to reports, officers could not locate Williams but searched the vehicle and found nine firearms, brass knuckles, a taser, and several containers that had methamphetamine residue inside. According to reports, 6 of those firearms were reported stolen from a residence in El Dorado.

Williams pleaded guilty to three counts of theft by receiving as part of a plea agreement offered by the 13th Circuit Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and received 10 years of SIS for each count. Williams was also warned that he could receive a sentence of 30 years in prison if he breaks the SIS conditions.