UPDATE (04/27/2023): Arkansas State Police have released more information about the victim of the homicide investigation in Calhoun County, Ark. According to Camden News, 62-year-old George Haynes of El Dorado, Ark. was identified as the victim of the homicide after he was found deceased by authorities on April 16, 2023, at a residence on East Calhoun Road.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is still seeking information on a vehicle that is believed to be related to the homicide investigation. The vehicle is described as a gray 1996 Dodge Ram, possessing an Arkansas License Plate number AHR19M.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of the vehicle, contact deputies at 870-798-2323.

UPDATE (04/21/2023): On April 21, 2023, Sheriff Vernon Morris of the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office confirmed that there have not been any updates in the homicide investigation. Authorities are currently searching for a vehicle that was allegedly involved in a homicide that took place in Calhoun County, Ark.

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, April 19, 2023, officials confirmed that the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a homicide that occurred in the area. According to deputies, they are searching for a vehicle that was allegedly involved in the homicide.

The vehicle is described as a gray 1996 Dodge Ram and it has a rough exterior. Officials also confirmed that the vehicle may be bearing an Arkansas License Plate number AHR19M.

According to a family member of the victim, the last time that the victim was seen alive was on April 6, 2023. The family member also confirmed that the victim was found by two other of his nieces on April 15, 2023.

