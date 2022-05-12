SPRINGFIELD, La. (BRPROUD) – An overnight shooting in Springfield left an eight-year-old girl injured, deputies say.

Sheriff Jason Ard of the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) says the incident occurred around 1:30 a.m., Thursday on Pardue Road when an unidentified suspect fired multiple shots into the vehicle the child was in.

Ard says the child was rushed to a hospital after being struck “in the lower extremities,” and added that she is currently listed as stable.

A suspect has yet to be named in relation to the shooting, but Sheriff Ard said authorities are looking for a dark sedan that was seen in the area at the time of the incident.

He urged the public to relay any information related to the crime, saying, “This is actually the second shooting incident within two days along this same stretch. No injuries were reported then. We’re asking anyone with information to please come forward.”

Please share related information with LPSO by calling (225) 686-2241 extension 1, or contact the Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.