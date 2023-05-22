EFFIE, La. (WNTZ) – On May 1, 2023, the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint of possible rape of a 13-year-old juvenile in the Effie, LA area. Further investigation by APSO Patrol Deputies and Detectives revealed that 36-year-old Jonathan Ross Desselle of Effie, La. committed the offense of Louisiana Revised Statute 14:42 First Degree Rape.

Jonathan Ross Desselle of Effie, La.

The investigation also revealed Desselle was already a Convicted Sex Offender currently registered in Avoyelles Parish stemming from the July 2015 conviction for committing Indecent Behavior with Juveniles.

On May 9, 2023, 12th Judicial District Court Judge Kerry Spruill issued an arrest warrant for the offense of LA R.S. 14:42 First Degree Rape.

On May 18, 2023, Jonathan Desselle was arrested pursuant to the 12th Judicial District Court arrest warrant for the aforementioned offense and booked at the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office DC-1 Jail Facility. Bond was set at $500,000.00. Desselle is still incarcerated at APSO DC-1 Jail Facility.

Sheriff David L. Dauzat would like to thank the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force for their efforts in helping us locate this subject. He would also like the people of Avoyelles to know we will continue to work hard to keep our children and communities safe. We will do our best to bring these offenders to justice and stop them from harming other children.

Note: All persons named or shown in photographs and/or videos as suspects in a criminal investigation, or arrested and charged with a crime, have not yet been convicted of that criminal offense, and all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.