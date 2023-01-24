Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the spelling of a legal charge. We apologize for the error.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office investigation shows that Madison Brooks was raped and left to wander a local neighborhood with a blood-alcohol limit that implied alcohol poisoning before being hit by a car on Jan. 15.

According to arrest documents, the LSU student was seen leaving Reggie’s, a Tigerland bar in Baton Rouge, with Casen Carver, 18; Kaivon Washington, 18; Everett Lee, 27; and a 17-year-old unnamed minor.

The named men reportedly turned themselves in Monday.

According to affidavits, Brooks was unsteady on her feet as she left the bar with the men, who she did not know before that night. The men reportedly were going to give her a ride home.

Carver, the driver, told deputies that when he asked her where she lived to take her home, she fell over and couldn’t answer. He said he stopped the car and parked a short distance from the bar.

The minor and Washington, according to the affidavits, asked her repeatedly to have sex before she consented while the vehicle was stopped when the men didn’t know were to drop her off. Washington reportedly denied having sex with the victim.

They reportedly left her in a subdivision near where she died about an hour after leaving the bar.

Per medical records, her BAC was .319%. Per the arrest affidavit, a BAC of .25% to .399% are consistent with alcohol poisoning. Brooks had trauma consistent with anal rape.

Washington and the 17-year-old were charged with third-degree rape. Carver and Everette were charged with principal to third-degree rape.

Family medicine Dr. Ronald Andrews says that blood alcohol level can lead to a coma and death.

“Anytime you get above 0.25% alcohol that is when you start getting trouble in with your balance, trouble walking straight without assistance,” said Andrews.

Attorney Ron Hayley is representing Lee and Washington. He is arguing the sex was consensual.

Dr. Andrews says at blood alcohol level of .319 percent consent is nearly impossible.

“Someone in that state probably needed medical help instead of unfortunately how this story turned out,” he said.

LSU President William F. Tate IV released a statement on the arrests.

“Dear LSU Community, “This afternoon, police arrested four individuals following an investigation into the events preceding the death of LSU student Madison Brooks, who was struck by a vehicle on Burbank Drive last week. “Madison was a daughter, a granddaughter, a sister, a niece, a classmate, and a friend to many of you. By all accounts, she was an amazing young woman with limitless potential. She should not have been taken from us in this way. What happened to her was evil, and our legal system will parcel out justice. “Our collective grief and outrage cannot be put into mere words. So what can we do? It is time for action. One place to target our attention is the very place where this encounter began. “All but one of the suspects involved in this horrific scenario were underage yet were able to consume alcohol at a local bar. As such, our action plan starts with a deep and relentless focus on any establishment that profits off our students by providing alcohol to underage individuals. In the coming days, we will call a meeting with these business owners to discuss how their responsibilities directly impact the safety of our students. We will work openly against any business that doesn’t join us in efforts toward creating a safer environment for our students. Enough is enough. “Real and long-lasting solutions require multiple strategies, so we will not stop there. That is why I am asking our entire Baton Rouge community, from business leaders to citizens, to work together and join us in this effort. We will share additional action items in the coming days, but for now please join me in keeping Madison’s family in our thoughts and prayers.” William F. Tate IV, LSU President

Read the affidavits below: