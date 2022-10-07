OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A Lafayette 18-year-old will face a terror charge after threatening to shoot Black people at the upcoming Opelika Fair.

On September 19, the Opelika Police Department began investigating a racially inflammatory post on social media threatening to shoot attendees of a certain demographic at the Lee County Fair.

“The department takes threats like these very seriously and immediately began an investigation. Officials were able to trace the social media account to a residence in Lafayette, AL. Through the investigation, 18-year-old Pharrell Smith was developed as a suspect. On 10/06/2022, the Lafayette Police Department arrested Smith on unrelated charges,” said Chief Shane Healey.

Chambers County Detention

Once Smith is released from their custody, he will be extradited to the Lee County Justice Center where he will be arrested on a Terroristic Threat charge. This case is still under investigation.

“The department would like to thank the Lafayette Police Department and FBI for their assistance in this case,” said Chief Healey.

If you have any information on the incident, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can be submitted through Opelika Police Mobile App. You may wish to remain anonymous.