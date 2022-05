MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, May 17, 2022, shortly before 5:30 AM, Monroe Police responded to a shotspotter alert at the corner of Winnsboro Road and Mississippi Street. According to officers, they located a 16-year-old victim at the scene, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. During the investigation, officers identified and arrested a 16-year-old suspect.

The suspect was transported to the Green Oaks Detention Center.