STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 9, 2022, the Sterlington Police Department was informed that an attempted burglary incident took place in the community. According to police, the suspect was seen in a security camera video attempting to open the doors of the homeowner’s vehicle before walking away from the premises. The suspect was wearing a black hoodie and a gray backpack.

Photo courtesy of the Sterlington Police Department

If anyone has any information about the suspect or the incident, call Sterlington Police at 318-665-4532.