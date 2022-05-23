FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WCMH) — A toxicology report released Monday showed that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins had a high blood alcohol level before he was struck by a dump truck on a busy Florida freeway and died, according to multiple reports.

Haskins, 24, died on the morning of April 9, shortly after his car ran out of gas. The former Ohio State quarterback was on the Steelers roster and in south Florida training with teammates.

The toxicology report from the Broward County Medical Examiner revealed Haskins’ blood alcohol level was at 0.20 – two-and-a-half times the legal limit of 0.08 in Florida. Other new details from investigators said that Haskins was drinking at a Miami nightclub and left the club after getting into a fight.

Haskins was reportedly in the car with a female passenger before he walked around the highway for roughly 20 minutes looking to get gas, per investigators.

911 audio revealed from Haskins’ wife, Kalabrya, showed she called from Pittsburgh and said, “My husband, he was stuck on the side of the highway as he had to go walk and get gas and then he said he would return to the car on the highway.”

“He said he was going to call me back after he was done putting the gas in,” she said. “I had his location and I just wanted somebody to go into the area to see if his car is there and if he is OK and if anything happened to him.”

Buckeyes fans, players and coaches paid tribute to Haskins at the spring game and plan on season-long tributes during the season.