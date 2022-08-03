BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was alerted to some possible illegal drug activity around Nairn Dr. last month.

The alert came in on July 21 and initially focused on Terrance Thibodeaux, 32, of Baton Rouge, dealing drugs from a 2019 Audi A5.

Fast-forward ten days and that same vehicle was seen “backed into a vacant lot located at Nairn Dr. with two black male occupants inside,” according to the affidavit.

The two men have been identified as Thibodeaux and Jarvis Neal, 27, of Baton Rouge.

Thibodeaux was the driver and Neal was the passenger when the vehicle was approached by detectives.

The affidavit states that “detectives smelled a very strong odor of burnt marijuana emitting from the vehicle.”

The passenger was allegedly seen trying to roll a joint.

After this, both Baton Rouge men were taken into custody.

A search of the vehicle was conducted and these items were seized by the Baton Rouge Police Department:

Clear plastic baggies of marijuana

Clear plastic baggie of Crack Cocaine

Loaded handgun

Large amount of money

“Soft Crack Cocaine” inside book sack

Black digital scale

During questioning, Thibodeaux admitted to being the owner of the marijuana.

Neal “stated that the evidence collected from the vehicle belonged to him,” according to the affidavit.

Thibodeaux and Neal were arrested and taken to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Thibodeaux is facing these charges:

Illegal Carrying of Weapons (with CDS)

Possession Of Firearm Or Carrying Concealed Weapon By A Person Convicted Of Certain Felonies

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession\Distribution Manufacturing Schedule I

Possession\Distribution Manufacturing Schedule II

Jarvis Neal is charged with Illegal Carrying of Weapons (with CDS), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession\Distribution Manufacturing Schedule I and Possession\Distribution Manufacturing Schedule II.