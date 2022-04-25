TPSO: A "search of the residence left Agents in complete shock"

HAMMOND, La. (BRPROUD) – Numerous complaints led to an investigation into possible drug activity at an apartment complex on South Baptist Rd.

Surveillance was subsequently set up at the apartment complex mentioned in these complaints.

“Agents soon learned Joseph Paul “Joey” Deliberto, 46 was the primary suspect, and learned he was possibly distributing heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine and prescription pills,” according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Natalie Marie Reese, 43, was also seen going into the apartment by TPSO Narcotics Agents.



Images courtesy of Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office (Joseph Paul “Joey” Deliberto /Natalie Marie Reese)

Reese was wanted by authorities for not appearing in court on a particular date.

TPSO says, “As agents approached the apartment and announced their presence, they were subsequently forced to make entry into the residence where Deliberto and Reese were detained without incident.”

So, what did agents find after entering the apartment?

These items were seized by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office:

2.5oz of suspected heroin

Approximately 1.5oz of suspected marijuana

Approximately 1.5oz of suspected methamphetamine

Approximately .5oz of fentanyl powder

Approximately 8 grams of suspect crack cocaine

33 fentanyl patches of various milligrams

98 un-open packages of Suboxone

122 Oxycodone Pills of various milligrams

95 Alprazolam pills of various milligrams

249 Dilaudid pills of various milligrams

45 Clonazepam pills of various milligrams

47 Hydrocodone pills of various milligrams

24 Hydromorphone pills

31 Methadone pills of various milligrams

63 Oxymorphone pills

22 Amphetamine pills

30 Buprenorphine pills

19 Clonidine pills

12 Phentermine pills

4 Promethazine pills

1 Morphine pill

1 Tramadol pill

197 various prescription only pills

A loaded Ruger 45 caliber handgun

46-year-old Joseph Deliberto is facing 57 counts including those listed below:

2 counts of Possession with the intent to distribute CDS I

31 counts of Possession with the intent to distribute CDS II

3 counts of Possession with the intent to distribute CDS III

9 counts of Possession with the intent to distribute CDS IV

9 counts of Possession of legend drug

1 count of Felon in possession of a firearm

1 count of Possession of firearm while in possession of a CDS

1 count of Possession of drug paraphernalia

43-year-old Natalie Marie Reese is charged with one count of Failure to Appear, one count of Possession of CDS IV and one count of Possession of drug paraphernalia.