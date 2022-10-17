Baton Rouge resident among those arrested by deputies

PLATTENVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about a suspicious person on Friday, October 14.

The ensuing investigation led to the arrest of Tremaine C. Brown, 23, of Baton Rouge and Crystal LeBlanc, 42, of Plattenville.

It all started when deputies arrived at a location near the Lucky Hit Subdivision.

“Narcotics officers arrived in the area and noted a vehicle parked partially in the roadway with individuals inside of the vehicle,” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of that vehicle was Tremaine C. Brown.

Brown allegedly attempted to drive away from the scene but was prevented from doing so by narcotics agents.

LeBlanc was a passenger in the vehicle at the time of the traffic stop.

Brown and LeBlanc both submitted to questioning from agents.

APSO felt compelled to ask a K-9 to search for drugs.

“The K-9 conducted an open-air sniff of the suspect vehicle and alerted positive to the presence of controlled dangerous substances,” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Members of law enforcement at the scene then searched the vehicle.

The search uncovered what was later determined to be crack cocaine.

Brown and LeBlanc were both charged with Possession of Crack Cocaine.

APSO said both are in the Assumption Parish Detention Center and no bond has been set for either suspect.