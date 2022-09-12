MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after he was found unconscious inside his vehicle with a one-year-old in the backseat, police say.

On Friday, police located Nicholas Williams, 28, slumped over behind the wheel of a Hyundai Elantra at the intersection of Walnut Grove and Holmes just before midnight.

A one-year-old child was in the backseat of the Hyundai without a car seat when officers arrived.

According to police, Williams had his foot on the brake but the car was still in drive. Officers were able to place the car in park before administering Narcan to Williams.

After he was taken to Baptist Hospital for further treatment, Williams admitted to smoking marijuana 30 minutes before police found him unconscious.

Officers located one large bag of marijuana and a smaller bag of fentanyl inside the vehicle at the time of the arrest.

Williams had a suspended license, no proof of vehicle insurance, and the vehicle registration for the Hyundai had expired.

Williams was later transported to 201 Poplar where he faces a list of charges including possession of a controlled substance, DUI child endangerment, violation of child restraint, and public intoxication.

His bond has been set at $30,000.