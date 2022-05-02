MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Monroe Police Department, they have received information that several members of the DuceFive gang, in the southside of Monroe, La., sell narcotics on the 3700 block of Jackson Street at Now Save. On Saturday, April 30, 2022, around 8:48 PM, officers observed 22-year-old Oterrious Kedontae Thomas, 20-year-old Marcio Travell Walker, 18-year-old Andrew Miles Jr., and 18-year-old Jimmy Mitchell at Now Save, hanging out in the parking lot sitting inside of a Cadillac.

Authorities entered the parking lot and approached the vehicle, smelling a strong marijuana odor. The driver, Thomas, observed officers walking towards the vehicle and immediately fled the parking lot and nearly hitting the officers’ patrol unit.

Officers commanded Thomas to stop the vehicle, but he refused. Authorities chased the vehicle on Jackson Street and observed several bags of narcotics and a firearm being thrown out of Thomas’ car.

The vehicle was stopped on the 4000 block of Jackson Street and officers placed everyone in handcuffs. Once officers searched the car, they discovered one pound of marijuana, several digital scales, and a loaded Glock .40 caliber magazine.

According to officers, Mitchell admitted that several bags of marijuana in the front passenger compartment belonged to him. Officers searched Thomas and found a large amount of money.

According to Thomas, the loaded black Glock 27 with an extended magazine that was thrown out of the window belonged to him. According to Walker, he threw one of the bags of narcotics out of the window during the chase.

Walker, Miles, Mitchell, and Thomas were placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. Thomas was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Illegal Carrying a Weapon in the Presence of Narcotics, Flight from an Officer, Obstruction of Justice, Security Required, When Lighted Lamps are Required, and Registration Certificates. Walker and Miles were charged with Attempt and Conspiracy, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Obstruction of Justice.

Oterrious Kedontae Thomas

Marcio Travell Walker

Andrew Miles, Jr.

Jimmy D. Mitchell

Mitchell was charged with Attempt and Conspiracy and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance.