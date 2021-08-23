Drunk driver that hit three BRPD officers is identified

UPDATE: The drunk driver who hit three BRPD officers has been identified.

Joseph White, 27, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison with three charges of Vehicular Negligent Injuring on Friday, August 21.

White’s other charges include:

Operating A Vehicle While Intoxicated

Reckless Operation Of A Vehicle

White was speeding in a Volkswagon eastbound on I-10 at College Drive.

Two BRPD officers were standing outside their police units and were struck by White. One officer had severe head injuries while another had a broken leg compound fracture.

The third officer was sitting in the unit that was struck by White’s car and has multiple minor leg injuries, according to an official police report.

All officers were transported to the nearest hospital via ambulance.

White’s injuries include a minor cut to his hand.

Joseph White is booked in to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. Photo courtesy of Baton Rouge Police Department.

Three officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department were seriously injured overnight after being hit by a drunk driver. This morning I visited the hospital where they were being treated. I'm optimistic and encouraged that they will be on the path to recovery soon. — Sharon Weston Broome (@MayorBroome) August 21, 2021

“A special thank you to the doctors and medical team taking care of them. Please pray for the officers and their families during this time” Broome said.

