Drug sweep captures 26 people in Lafayette

26 people were arrested in a Narcotic Warrant Round-Up by Lafayette Police.
Authorities say the operation focused on identifying suspects responsible for the sale and distribution of illegal narcotics in the city limits of Lafayette. Police say these activities have direct correlation to violent crimes in the city.
As of today 26 arrests have been made. 13 suspects are still wanted.
They are:
Donald Thomas
Calvin Moody
Donovan Newton
Dwight Simon
Eric Tine
Jason J. Henry Jr.
John Malbrough Jr.
Kendall Solomon
Michael J. Benjamin
Ronelle Celestine
Brad Thomas
Trenton Williams