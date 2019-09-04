Drug sweep captures 26 people in Lafayette

26 people were arrested in a Narcotic Warrant Round-Up by Lafayette Police.

Authorities say the operation focused on identifying suspects responsible for the sale and distribution of illegal narcotics in the city limits of Lafayette. Police say these activities have direct correlation to violent crimes in the city.

As of today 26 arrests have been made. 13 suspects are still wanted.

They are:

























Donald Thomas

Calvin Moody

Donovan Newton

Dwight Simon

Eric Tine

Jason J. Henry Jr.

John Malbrough Jr.

Kendall Solomon

Michael J. Benjamin

Ronelle Celestine

Brad Thomas

Trenton Williams