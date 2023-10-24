LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A man was arrested on Oct. 17 for possessing large amounts of fentanyl and heroin.

According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, Narcotics Agents were executing a search warrant on Oct. 17 in the 100 block of Hansel Dr. when they located more than 630 grams of fentanyl, as well as, nearly 140 grams of heroin and a handgun were seized.

Terral Blackwell, 46, was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession with the intent to Distribute (PWITD) Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substances (CDS)PWITD Schedule II CDS (2 counts)

Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of CDS

Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Felony Monetary Instrument Abuse (outstanding arrest warrant)

Blackwell was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

Latest Stories