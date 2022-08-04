SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — A Slidell officer was injured and the believed suspect is on the run after a high-speed chase that started as an attempted traffic stop. The Slidell Police Department has asked for the public’s help in identifying and locating the person responsible.

At about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Slidell officers say they witnessed a blue Can-Am Maverick X3, an off-road vehicle, driving recklessly and running other vehicles off the road in the busy Fremaux Town Center. The Maverick was traveling at speeds up to 80 miles per hour and higher.

In an attempt to pull the driver over, detectives say the person drove away, starting a chase through the city involving many Slidell officers. Police lost track of the driver after the vehicle went off-road and cut through to I-10.

One officer was involved in a crash during the pursuit. The officer involved was taken to the hospital and although his condition is not known, his injuries were minor and non-life-threatening.

The driver is described as a light-skinned, African American male, in his late teens to early 20s, with short dreadlock style hair and is believed to be a Slidell resident.

“During the last several months, we’ve had several issues with these types of vehicles driving reckless around our city, causing issues, and putting innocent lives in danger. We ARE NOT going to tolerate it here. I can assure you we will find this individual, and he will face some very serious charges. And for anyone else who thinks they are going to be copycats and cause issues with these off-road vehicles, let me be the first to tell you that we will have zero tolerance. Expect to go to jail and have your vehicle impounded. Period,” said Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandall.

Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to call Slidell Police at 985-643-3131 (option 9) or

Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.