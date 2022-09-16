METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office began investing a road rage incident that happened on Friday (Sept. 16). According to Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, a woman was driving and was grazed on the head by a bullet on I-10 East near Causeway Blvd.

Details from the JPSO in a press conference shortly after the collision indicate a woman was driving eastbound in a Jeep with a black Mercedez traveling behind. The driver of the Jeep then slammed on her brakes due to upcoming traffic, causing the driver of a Mercedes to overcorrect and slam into the side of the retaining wall.

Lopinto reports that the driver of the Mercedes, who has not yet been identified, was reportedly angered by the collision and pulled a gun, firing several shots at the woman driving the Jeep. The woman was grazed on the head by a bullet.

“She was injured slightly by a bullet that grazed her sunglasses, it looks like it ripped her head and cut her forehead from that standpoint,” Lopinto said on Friday.

Detectives continue to search for the driver of the Mercedes, which will have substantial damage to its side from the wreck. Anyone with any information on the incident is urged to contact the JPSO at 504-227-1400 or Crimestoppers immediately.