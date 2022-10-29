Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 27, 2022, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office observed a minivan traveling on Swartz School Road in Monroe, La., crossing the white fog line multiple times. Authorities conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with the driver, 51-year-old Barry Gene Jinks, and the passenger, 36-year-old Randal E. Jinks Jr.

According to deputies, Barry advised them that he was allegedly eating pizza while driving, causing him to swerve toward the edge of the road. After authorities noticed hypodermic needles in plain sight and the suspects were overly nervous, deputies advised them to exit the vehicle.

Authorities were given verbal consent to search the vehicle and discovered a semi-automatic pistol, methamphetamine, and a glass smoking pipe with methamphetamine residue. Barry and Randal allegedly denied ownership of the narcotics and firearm.

The two were arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. Barry was charged with Improper Lane Use, Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Illegal Carrying a Weapon in the Presence of Narcotics, and Violation of Protective Order. Randal was charged with Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.