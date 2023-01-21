NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The driver of the 18-wheeler that hit and killed three Southern University Human Jukebox band members in December was arrested on three counts of negligent homicide.

Jail records show Clyde Gay, 63, of Coushatta was booked on Jan. 12 and his bond was set at $300,000.

Louisiana State Police identified Gay as the driver in December. Investigators said Gay drifted onto the northbound should on I-49 in north Louisiana before hitting three people changing a flat tire.

The three crash victims were identified as 19-year-old Tyran Williams of Dallas, Texas, 21-year-old Dylan Young of Dallas, Texas, and 19-year-old Broderick Moore of Cedar Hill, Texas.

The Southern University System Foundation created a memorial fund in honor of the three students and to offer support to their families. To make a donation, visit foundation.sus.edu/human-jukebox-memorial-fund.