OAK GROVE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On May 8th, 2023, Robert Calvin Lewis Jr. of Oak Grove was arrested after approaching his neighbor’s residence in an intoxicated state. He accused the neighbor of flying a “drone” over his house.

Mr. Lewis allegedly cursed and shouted at his neighbor to the point the neighbor was concerned for his safety and then called the Sheriff’s Office for service. This incident was reported on May 5th, 2023, shortly after, a warrant was issued for the arrest of Mr. Lewis.

The charges issued were Disturbing The Peace By Drunk And Disorderly and Criminal Trespass. Robert Lewis has now been booked into the West Carroll Parish Jail.

It was later deemed that his neighbor had not been flying a drone.