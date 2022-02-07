NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating dozens of car burglaries that occurred in the Marigny as the Krew or Chewbacchus rolled on Saturday night.

Witnessed said cars parked along St. Claude Avenue had their windows smashed leaving behind a row of damage. These burglaries come after a string of carjackings that also occurred across town last week.

“I’m seeing, like, car after car after car after car with their windows busted and on the same street where I would have originally parked, so I dodged a bullet,” said local Raymond Price. “But I feel bad for everybody else who, unfortunately, got their windows smashed out.”

NOPD detectives are actively investigating these crimes and are trying to determine how many vehicles were burglarized.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.