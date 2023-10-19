ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – A drug transaction took a violent turn in Alexandria on October 18, 2023, resulting in a double shooting and the arrest of one individual.

At around 9:32 PM, the Alexandria Police Department responded to the 600 block of MacArthur Drive, where two individuals had suffered gunshot wounds during what is believed to have been a drug deal. Both victims were rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

The investigation revealed that the victims and the suspect were involved in the illegal narcotics trade. In connection with the incident, 19-year-old Demorriae Means, a resident of Alexandria, was arrested on one count of Attempted Second Degree Murder.

A significant amount of narcotics was seized at the scene, indicating possible further arrests in the ongoing investigation.

Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in providing information related to this incident or other crimes in the Alexandria area. You can contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559, or email detectives at APDDetectives@cityofalex.com.

For those who wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, Crime Stoppers of CenLa can be reached at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App is also available for submitting tips and obtaining a claim number at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile.

The Alexandria Police Department is committed to resolving this case and addressing drug-related issues in the community. Further updates on this incident will be provided as the investigation progresses.