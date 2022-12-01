LAFOURCHE, La (WGNO) — Two men have been indicted on separate counts of rape in Lafourche Parish.

According to the Lafourche district attorney on Thursday (Dec. 1) they secured two grand jury indictments on separate counts of first-degree-rape for Brian Peter Smith and James Griffin Jr.

There charges are as follows:

Brian Peter Smith: one count of First-Degree Rape; bond at at $516,800

one count of First-Degree Rape; bond at at $516,800 James Griffin Jr.: two counts of First-Degree Rape, 1 count of Sexual Battery with a Victim Under 13, 1 count of Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile Under 13, and 17 counts of Pornography Involving a Juvenile Under 13; bond set at $1,500,000

Smith and Griffin are set to be arraigned by the honorable Marla Abel on Friday (Dec. 2nd).