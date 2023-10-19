DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A Dothan woman is behind bars after police say she exposed a child to drugs.

According to Dothan Police, in September, DPD investigators received a tip from DHR about a child being exposed to illegal narcotics.

Police say after an investigation, a warrant was obtained for Alaysia Nycole Davis and officers arrested her on Tuesday, October 17. She is charged with one count of Chemical Endangerment of a Child.

Davis was booked into the Houston County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

