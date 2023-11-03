DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A 36-year-old man is facing a multitude of charges after police say he posted a video of a woman being forced into sexual acts with him.

On Thursday, November 2, Dothan Police arrested 36-year-old Flazare Gore and charged him with one count of Sodomy in the first degree and 83 counts of Distribution of a Private Image with Intent to Harass, Threaten, Coerce, or Intimidate.

According to Dothan Police, in August, Gore forced an unidentified woman to perform oral sex on him while Gore took a video with his phone.

Police say Gore then posted the video to social media, and an investigation was started.

Houston County Jail records have not been updated with Gore’s case, and it is unknown if he was issued a bond.