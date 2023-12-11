ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – At around 7:30 PM on December 9th, deputies swiftly responded to a domestic violence disturbance reported on Amanda Lane, Alexandria. Upon arrival, signs of forced entry were evident, but the victim had already been taken to another residence on Robinson Road.

Witness accounts helped deputies identify the suspect as 37-year-old Michael L. Satcher, II, of Alexandria. Upon reaching the Robinson Road location, deputies successfully located both the victim and the suspect. Satcher, II was taken into custody without incident and arrested on charges including home invasion, domestic abuse battery-strangulation, kidnapping 2nd degree, and probation violation.

Following the arrest, Satcher, II was transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center, where he remains in custody on a $150,000.00 bond and a Probation Violation. Sheriff’s Special Victims Unit Detectives are actively conducting a follow-up investigation, with the possibility of additional charges.

“ALL PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY IN A COURT OF LAW OR ADMINISTRATIVE ACTION.”