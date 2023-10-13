ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – A domestic dispute in the early hours of Friday, October 13, 2023, took a dangerous turn when gunshots were fired, sending shockwaves through the quiet streets of Alexandria. The Alexandria Police Department swiftly responded to the incident, resulting in the arrest of 27-year-old Marlina Harris.

The incident unfolded at approximately 1:20 AM at the intersection of Lee Street and Texas Avenue, where officers were dispatched to address a domestic violence-related disturbance that had escalated to gunfire. Upon arrival, authorities discovered that Harris had allegedly fired multiple gunshots into a vehicle driven by her boyfriend as he attempted to flee the scene.

Harris was subsequently arrested and charged with one count of Attempted Second Degree Murder. She has been booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center as the investigation progresses. Fortunately, the boyfriend involved in the incident did not sustain any injuries.

The Alexandria Police Department is actively conducting an ongoing investigation to uncover the full scope of the events leading up to the domestic dispute and the subsequent gunshots.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about this incident or other criminal activities within the Alexandria area to come forward. The Alexandria Police Detective Division can be reached at (318) 441-6416, and APD Dispatch is available at (318) 441-6559 for reporting any pertinent details. Additionally, individuals can provide information via email to detectives at APDDetectives@cityofalex.com.

For those who wish to offer information anonymously while possibly receiving a cash reward, Crime Stoppers of Central Louisiana (CenLa) maintains a dedicated hotline at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App is also accessible for those who prefer to leave tips or seek a claim number for potential rewards at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile.

As the investigation unfolds, local law enforcement remains committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of the community. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers that can arise from domestic disputes and the importance of swiftly addressing such matters.

NOTE: Individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, upholding the principles of fairness and justice.