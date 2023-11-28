ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On Monday, November 27, 2023, at approximately 3:30 PM the Alexandria Police Department responded to the 400 block of 12th Street in reference to a domestic battery. Responding officers located the armed suspect, 43-year-old Jeremy Daigrepont of Alexandria La., in a nearby home. Daigrepont was taken into custody and charged with one count of Resisting an Officer, one count of Domestic Abuse Battery, and one count of Domestic Abuse Aggravated Assault.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident or any other type of crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at the phone number (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559. You may also email information to detectives at: APDDetectives@cityofalex.com.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of CenLa at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile.

Latest News