DOJ: Two sentenced on federal charges after large drug trafficking organization dismantled in Ville Platte

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Two men charged with methamphetamine trafficking in Ville Platte were sentenced Monday in the United States District Court in Lafayette.

Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander Hook announced that an on-going investigation into drug trafficking activities in the Ville Platte area resulted in prison sentences for 52-year-old John Kirk Ortego and 40-year-old Jared Reed, both of Ville Platte.

Judge Robert R. Summerhays sentenced Ortego to 4 years, and 9 months in prison followed by 5 years of supervised release for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Reed was sentenced to 3 years, and 6 months in prison followed by 4 years of

supervised release for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute

methamphetamine.

According to the DOJ, Ortego pled guilty to the charge on January 22, 2020 and Reed pled guilty on February 14, 2020.

Evidence introduced in court revealed that from January through June 2019, Ortego and Reed each purchased methamphetamine from one of their co-defendants in this case, the DOJ announced, and that Reed arranged the purchases using his cell phone and both Ortego and Reed purchased the methamphetamine so that they could resell it for profit.

According to the DOJ, the State Police Narcotics Division initiated the investigation, and Special Agents with DEA, as well as Task Force Officers assigned to the Southwest Louisiana HIDTA Task Force, completed the investigation.

In addition to the above conviction and sentence, the DOJ announced that the investigation resulted in the dismantling of a drug trafficking organization in Ville Platte.