PINE PRAIRIE, La. (KLFY) — Evangeline Parish Sheriff Detectives are on the hunt for a man who escaped from the Pine Prairie Detention Center.

Authorities say Konstantin Lavrentev, 27 jumped the fence and ran into the woods behind the facility.

“We have set up a parameter and are actively searching the area,” Public Information Officer Monica Reed said.

Lavrentev is 5’9, 175 pounds and of Russian decent.

“Please do not approach if located,” Reed said.

Contact the sheriff’s office at 337-363-2161 or dial your local 911.





