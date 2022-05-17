George (left) and John (right) Dupont.

On the night of May 5, 2022, while responding to and investigating a domestic disturbance/abuse call, the investigation led Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) Patrol Deputies to 10190 Highway 451, Moreauville, LA in search of the suspect. There, marijuana was discovered being grown indoors which resulted in two arrests. Further investigation revealed the marijuana was being grown, dried, and packaged there. Marijuana, firearms, growing/cultivating equipment, and money was seized.

36-year-old George Edward Dupont of Moreauville, LA was arrested and booked for the offense of Cultivation of Marijuana. In the early hours of May 6, 2022, he was booked into APSO DC-1 in Marksville. His bond was set at $25,000.00. He bonded out and was released that same day.

Cultivated cannabis found in Moreauville seizure.

38-year-old John E. Dupont of Moreauville was arrested and booked for the offenses of Cultivation of Marijuana, Cruelty to Juvenile(s) (Non-violent), and Possession of Firearms in the Presence of Controlled Dangerous Substances. In the early hours of May 6, 2022, he was booked into APSO DC-1 in Marksville. His bond was set at $25,000.00. He bonded out and was released that same day. Sheriff David L. Dauzat would also like to thank the dedicated professional law enforcement agents who work around the clock 24/7 to take illegal drugs off our streets, apprehend these offenders, and safely remove them from the streets of our Parish