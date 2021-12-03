Dispute over SNAP benefits lands a Louisiana woman in jail on charges of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, police say

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday December 2, officers with the Monroe Police Department were dispatched to the 300 block of Kenilworth Drive regarding a domestic disturbance involving a handgun.

When officers arrived, they were advised by the victim that 55-year-old Barbara Williams showed up at their house attempting to fight them over a discrepancy involving SNAP benefits.

Per the police report, Williams paid the victim $20 in order to receive $50 in federal SNAP benefits, however her purse was stolen before she could purchase any food.

The victim stated that they reported the card stolen only to be confronted later by Williams who claimed they were trying to defraud her of benefits after paying for the card.

During the altercation, Williams reportedly began to bite, scratch and fight the victim as they attempted to get away.

When another tenant in the apartment complex attempted to assist the victim, Williams pulled out a black handgun and pointed it the tenant and victim before leaving the scene.

After being detained by authorities, Williams admitted that the handgun was actually an airsoft pistol that she wanted the victims to believe was real in order to protect herself.

Barbara Williams was arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on one count each of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm and Simple Battery.