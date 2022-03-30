UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Monroe Police Department, on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, around 2 PM, officers attempted to serve arrest warrants for wanted individuals in a large fight and shootout that occurred on March 23, 2022, on the 4200 block of Elm Street.

With the arrest of Javon Reed and Rozelda Patterson, authorities are still searching for other individuals who were allegedly involved in the shooting. Officers are searching for Arthur Hollins, Justin Menyweather, and Jekorris Williams.

Hollins is wanted for Rioting, Menyweather is wanted for Conspiracy to Commit Second Degree Murder and Rioting, and Williams is wanted for Illegal Carrying of a Weapon and Rioting. Hollins has recent prior arrests in December of 2021 for Resisting an Officer and Illegal Carrying of Weapons. Menyweather has a prior arrest for Attempted Murder, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and Narcotics charges. Williams has recent prior arrests for Narcotics distribution and Illegal Carrying of a Weapon.

If you know the whereabouts of Hollins, Menyweather, and/or Williams, contact Monroe Police at 318-329-2600 or Crime Stoppers at 318-388-2274.

Arthur Hollins Justin Menyweather Jekorris Williams

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, March 23, 2022, the Monroe Police Department were dispatched to investigate a shooting on the 4200 block of Elm Street. According to authorities, the shooting stemmed between two rival gangs “YNN” and “DuceFive” after an argument took place.

An individual from the YNN, 24-year-old Javon Devonte Reed, was seen firing approximately 9 rounds from an AR pistol at the rival gang member. Moments before the shooting, Reed was allegedly seen on video surveillance entering an apartment complex and leaving the apartment with an AR pistol.

Immediately after the shooting, Reed was seen reentering with the firearm. Reed was also seen arguing with his girlfriend, 34-year-old Rozelda Ranell Patterson, about the shooting.

Once officers arrived at the scene, Reed can be seen running inside of the apartment and Patterson can be seen closing her door on video surveillance. For several days officers attempted to locate Patterson during their investigation of the shooting; however, Patterson never returned to her apartment.

Officers then received a tip stating that Patterson was hiding at a residence on the 100 block of Lazarre Avenue in West Monroe, La. On Tuesday, March 29, 2022, authorities arrived at the residence and arrested Patterson.

Javon Devonte Reed Rozelda Ranell Patterson

When officers questioned Patterson about the shooting, she was allegedly not honest with officers. However, she admitted to assisting Reed in avoiding law enforcement and rival gang members for his safety.

Patterson and Reed were transported and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center. Patterson was charged with Accessories after the Fact. Reed was charged with Illegal use of Weapons, Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies, and Second Degree Attempted Murder.