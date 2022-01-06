RAPIDES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – On January 3rd, 2022, Patrol Deputies responded to a report of criminal sexual conduct involving a juvenile. Deputies took the initial report and detectives with the RPSO Special Victims Unit responded to conduct their investigation.

Through their investigation, detectives were able to identify the suspect of the alleged crime as Perry Leon Moses of Deville, LA. Detectives determined the evidence supported the original allegations and sufficient probable cause was established to obtain warrants for Moses’ arrest for three counts of Molestation of a Juvenile.

On January 5th, 2022, Moses was taken into custody without incident by SVU detectives and later booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. Bond has been set at $300,000.00 and Moses remains in jail at the time of this release.

SVU Detectives say their investigation is still ongoing and more charges are possible. If anyone has any information related to this case, they are asked to contact Detective Cali Philpot, RPSO Special Victims Unit, at (318)473-6727.