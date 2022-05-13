Ray Donald Corbett, 41 of Deville, LA

DEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – Detectives have made an arrest of a Deville man accused of pointing a firearm at a Rapides Parish School bus with children on it.

On May 12th, 2022 at approximately 7:30 pm, deputies responded to a report of a subject pointing a firearm at a school bus which had children on it. The incident allegedly occurred on Denny Road earlier that day when children were being taken home from school.

According to initial reports, the children saw the suspect, later identified as Ray Donald Corbett, 41, remove what appeared to be a handgun from his waistband and point it at the bus.

Detectives responded and conducted their investigation, which included interviewing the children with their parents, as well as the bus driver.

Detectives continued their investigation into the night and and an arrest warrant was obtained for Corbett’s arrest for 14 counts aggravated assault with a firearm and 14 counts terrorizing.

At approximately 1 am, Corbett was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. Corbett remains in jail at the time of this release and bond has not been set.

During execution of the search warrant at Corbett’s residence, several air soft guns were located. As of now, no real firearms have been recovered.

Detectives say their investigation is still ongoing and no motive has been established.

If anyone has any information on this incident, they are asked to contact Detective Matt Cross at 318-473-6727.

