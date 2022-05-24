BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), the suspect tied to the Sunday night shooting death of a man on Old Hermitage Parkway has been apprehended.

The victim, 19-year-old Darell Simmons III, was found dead at an apartment complex within the 8800 block of Old Hermitage Parkway around 7:30 p.m. and detectives say 23-ear-old Robert Brown is the man accused of shooting Simmons.

In an arrest report, authorities added that Brown was the ex-boyfriend of Simmons’ girlfriend.

According to EBRSO, at least three people were in the apartment when the deadly incident took place: Simmons, his girlfriend, and his girlfriend’s sister.

While Simmons and his girlfriend were preparing to leave the apartment, her sister was asleep upstairs.

Detectives say the couple opened the door to leave and Brown was there.

Brown allegedly forced his way inside and fired multiple rounds at Simmons before ordering Simmons’ girlfriend to get down on the floor.

Officials say that at this point, the woman’s sister heard the commotion from upstairs and came down to the kitchen, where Brown also forced her to get down on the floor.

An arrest report says Brown paced around the victims for about 45 minutes before shooting Brown at least three more times.

Brown, a Slidell resident, was nabbed in Marrero by deputies with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

His charges include first degree murder, aggravated burglary, false imprisonment, and being an offender armed with a dangerous weapon.