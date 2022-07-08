ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On June 25th , 2022 at approximately 9:30 pm, Deputies responded to a report of someone suffering from gunshot wounds on South MacArthur Drive. The Alexandria Police had also responded as well Acadian Ambulance. The victim was transported to a local hospital and it was determined the crime occurred on US 71-South near LA 3170. Sheriff’s Detectives and Crime Scene Unit also responded to begin their investigation.

According to their initial investigation, Detectives discovered multiple rounds were shot at the vehicle in the area of US Hwy 71-South and Bill Warner Road. The victim, who was a passenger in the vehicle, suffered a gunshot wound to the neck. The driver had already fled the scene when police arrived.

As their investigation continued, Detectives received a tip on a person of interest at a local motel. On June 29th, 2022 Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Agents along with Sheriff’s Detectives obtained search warrants for two rooms at the motel. Agents and Detectives served the search warrants on two rooms where guns and drugs were located.

In one of the rooms, Detectives located Gatloyn O’bryan Blue, 25 of Lecompte, LA, who was found to be in possession of a handgun that was reported stolen through Alexandria Police Department. Blue was taken into custody without incident and placed under arrest for illegal possession of a stolen firearm and convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Blue was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center and was released the following day on a $20,000.00 bond.

In the second room, Detectives located Terry Lee Johnson, Jr., 41 of Lecompte, LA. Johnson, Jr. was found to be in possession of two firearms and approximately one pound of crystal methamphetamine. Johnson, Jr. was taken into custody without incident and placed under arrest for possession with intent to distribute CDS II and two counts illegal carrying firearms with drugs. Johnson, Jr. was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on the charges and was released on July 6th, 2022 on a $60,000.00 bond.

Sheriff’s Detectives are continuing their investigation and are still attempting to identify the suspect (s) in this shooting.

“Someone knows exactly who did this and we need the public’s help to identify the people responsible” said Sheriff Mark Wood. “As our detectives continue to pursue leads, we are asking anyone with any information on this shooting to contact our investigators, Det. Bobby Bell or Det. Shannon Hanks at 318-473-6727. You may also contact Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867.”

RPSO would like to thank the Alexandria Police Department for their assistance in this investigation.

Arrestee: Gatloyn O’bryan Blue, 25

2305 St. Charles, Street, Lecompte, LA

Charges: for illegal possession of a stolen firearm convicted felon in possession of a firearm

Arrestee: Terry Lee Johnson, Jr., 41

2901 Brady Circle, Lecompte, LA